Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
BREAKING NEWS
4 NJ officers indicted in innocent man's beating after crash
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
TOP VIDEOS
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
7 On Your Side: Crime Stoppers
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
Sports
Neighborhood Eats
Neighborhood Treats
Movie Reviews
Hidden New York
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
4 NJ officers indicted in innocent man's beating after crash
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
Eyewitness News Update
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2596361" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Watch Thursday's Eyewitness News update. (WABC)
Thursday, November 02, 2017 01:37PM
NEW YORK --
Watch Thursday's Eyewitness News update.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Email
share
share
tweet
email
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
Top Stories
4 NJ officers indicted in innocent man's beating after crash
NYPD: Truck terror attack suspect likely acted alone
New Jersey's first lady issued ticket in statewide crackdown
Actress Ellen Barkin interrupts burglar at Manhattan home
LI political ad includes 'MS-13's choice' for county executive
Suspect arrested after 3 killed in Walmart shooting
NJ residents receive anti-immigrant school board ads
Needle found in NJ trick-or-treater's Tootsie Roll
Show More
Cops: Student smeared body fluids on roommate's belongings
Delta passengers caught engaging in sex act on flight
Possible school bus strike looming in Westchester County
Kidde recalls nearly 38 million fire extinguishers
GOP tax plan slashes corporate rate, cut for wealthy
More News
Top Video
First look at iPhone X: Is it worth $999?
NYPD: Truck terror attack suspect likely acted alone
Trump calls for death penalty for NYC terror suspect
Cuomo, Puerto Rico governor to discuss hurricane relief, tour Sandy sites
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
7 On Your Side: Crime Stoppers
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
Sports
Neighborhood Eats
Neighborhood Treats
Movie Reviews
Hidden New York
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WABC-TV New York