  • BREAKING NEWS 2017 New York and New Jersey Election Results

Eyewitness News Update

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch Wednesday's Eyewitness News update. (WABC)

NEW YORK --
Watch Wednesday's Eyewitness News update.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
Load Comments
Top Stories
Loved ones of teen found buried in woods say their goodbyes
Police: 6-year-old boy weighed 17 pounds at death
New York rejects constitutional convention
Ex-TV anchor says Kevin Spacey sexually assaulted her son
Murphy thanks voters in Hoboken after winning NJ governor's race
De Blasio looks ahead to 2nd term following re-election win
Uber unveils flying taxi plan, teams with NASA
Man plans to sue NYPD over claim of unlawful arrest
Show More
Obama to report for jury duty
Grinch stealing packages caught on surveillance camera
Woman sentenced to up to 4 years in prison for fiance's kayak death
After girlfriend's on-air murder, ex-anchor wins office
Woman defeats NJ politician who joked about Women's March
More News
Top Video
NYC dad becomes viral hit posting pics of cute kids and good food
Uber unveils flying taxi plan, teams with NASA
Plane forced to land when passenger learns of husband's cheating
Jury finds developer broke law in tearing down NYC graffiti mecca 5 Pointz
More Video