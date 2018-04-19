NEW YORK (WABC) --Airline regulators are reacting to the terrifying and deadly midair engine explosion ordering inspections of similar engines.
The NTSB says a blade broke off the engine fan at more than 32,000 feet, shortly after the Southwest plane took off from LaGuardia Airport earlier this week.
Now the FAA is calling for all similar engines must have their fan blades inspected.
They say they plan to order a directive that all fan blades undergo ultrasonic inspections.
Last year, the engine's manufacturer GE recommended additional inspections-- something the F-A-A proposed making mandatory nearly a year ago, but the draft directive was never approved.
Southwest said their manual inspection did not catch the metal fatigue that the NTSB says caused that explosion.
"It was on the interior part of the fan blade, so not more than likely, it was certainly not detectable from looking at it from the outside," said Robert Sumwalt, NTSB Chairman.
European regulators have already implemented the directive that the FAA is pushing for last month.
The explosion sent debris hurtling back and through the window of where passenger Jennifer Riordan, 43, a mother of two from New Mexico, was sitting. She was exposed to 600 mile per hour winds and died from blunt force impact to her head, neck and torso.
The victim's family released a statement saying:
"We appreciate the outpouring of support for our family and the love for Jennifer. Hearing stories of how she impacted everyone in so many meaningful ways has truly touched our hearts.
"To honor her legacy, an official memorial site has been created to fund causes that were near and dear to her heart."
Learn more: www.caringcent.com/sparklejennifer
