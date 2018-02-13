LAWSUIT

Fake Craigslist sex ad leads strangers to couple's front door

EMBED </>More Videos

A Houston couple says they were targeted in an ugly and very racy prank. Now they're fighting back with a lawsuit. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas --
The trouble for Hayley and Anthony began the Friday after Thanksgiving 2016.

"I got a Facebook notification from this individual that made a fake Facebook profile and he started sending me threatening messages, telling us that we've messed with the wrong person, telling us that he has started sending random guys to the house and knocking on your door."

Fortunately the couple was out of town. But back home in Houston, there at least 20 men stopped by their house.

Men showing up to see Hayley.

The couple says they were responding to a Craigslist ad including provocative pictures, as well as real photos taken from their Facebook page.

"All races, sizes shapes welcome. Show up knock on the door and you will be let in," the ad reads.

"It was to insinuate that was me and to come over, have sex and definitely word it differently than what I'm saying right now," Hayley said.

So who was behind this cruel and dangerous prank?

Pasadena police launched an investigation and were led up the road to Santa Fe, Texas to see Darrell Gibson.

Gibson has been convicted of harassment. Now Hayley and Anthony are suing Gibson, who they say they've never even heard of.

To this day, Hayley says, "we still don't know the motive of why he did it all."

The courts are seeing more and more of these cyberbullying cases turn criminal, and those hiding behind fakes posts and fake accounts are not only being exposed, but having to face some serious consequences.

"We're going to help people like Anthony Haley have a voice in the community and a voice in the courts, and we're going to expose this type of behavior in a way that people like Mr. Gibson are going to think twice about engaging in this type of behavior," attorney Clayton D. Craighead said.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
harassmentlawsuitcraigslistsexHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
LAWSUIT
Lawsuit: Ulta re-sells returned beauty products as new
Weinstein's attorney: New York lawsuit 'without merit'
Harvey Weinstein now target of lawsuit by attorney general
Starbucks sued by family after blood allegedly found in drinks
More lawsuit
Top Stories
NJ officials say kindergartner's death may be flu-related
Missing teen with autism on Long Island found safe
Weehawken to ticket non-residents who clog local streets
Lawsuit: Ulta re-sells returned beauty products as new
Ex-Yankee arrested with more than 20 kg of cocaine, heroin
Trump advisers defend response after aide accused of abuse
Trump Jr.'s wife taken to hospital after opening envelope with white powder
Suspect wanted in gas station robberies in Suffolk Co.
Show More
Chelsea bomber faces life in prison for NYC, NJ attacks
Amazon to lay off some employees in Seattle
Teacher on life support after severe flu infection
Report: Suspected poacher mauled by lions in South Africa
American figure skater responds to outrage he was 'robbed' at Winter Olympics
More News
Top Video
Dogs face off at Westminster
Pothole season taking its toll on NY area roads, drivers
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Lawsuit: Ulta re-sells returned beauty products as new
More Video