FDNY

Funeral, wake for fallen FDNY firefighter announced

EMBED </>More Videos

Stacey Sager has more on the wake and funeral plan for fallen FDNY firefighter Michael Davidson.. (fdny michael davidson)

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Mourners are gathering to pay their respects to fallen FDNY Firefighter Michael Davidson, who died in the line of duty this week.

His wake will take place at Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home in Floral Park, Long Island, on Sunday and Monday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The funeral will be held at St. Patrick's Cathedral in Midtown Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Davidson, of Engine 69, is being hailed a hero after he was killed fighting a fire in Harlem on Thursday night.



Davidson became separated while firefighters battled flames in the basement of a building being used as a set for a movie starring Edward Norton and Bruce Willis. He was found unconscious and later died at the hospital.

Davidson, of Floral Park on Long Island, is survived by his wife Eileen and their four children; three daughters, ages 7, 3, and 1 and a son, age 6.

His father was a firefighter for 26 years, and his brother, Eric, is an 11-year veteran of Engine Company 88 in the Bronx.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro announced Saturday that Michael Davidson has been posthumously promoted to lieutenant.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
fdnyfirefighter killedFloral ParkHarlem
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FDNY
FDNY firefighter killed battling fire on Harlem movie set
Who was FDNY Firefighter Michael Davidson?
FDNY hero succumbs to 9/11 related illness
Touching tribute for servicemember killed in Iraq crash
More fdny
Top Stories
Family found dead at Mexican resort died of gas asphyxiation
Man wanted for punching, taunting boy on the subway
Officials: Police shoot suspect with knife in Harlem Whole Foods
Police investigating acts of vandalism at NJ synagogue
Suspect arrested in shooting of livery cab driver
Pregnant woman shot with BB gun while walking on Staten Island street
Man arrested in Mexico with missing teen girl held on $500,000 bail
Men caught ransacking Burger King - then taking selfies
Show More
2 women shot, 1 fatally, in NJ; suspect charged
New app created for students to report safety concerns anonymously
WATCH: Emma Gonzalez stands in silence in powerful speech
Parents convicted in girl's pneumonia death
March for Our Lives: Hundreds of thousands march for gun control
More News
Top Video
Who was FDNY Firefighter Michael Davidson?
FDNY firefighter killed battling fire on Harlem movie set
Celebrating man's best friend on National Puppy Day
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video