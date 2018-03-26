Fallen FDNY firefighter mourned at wake on Long Island

FDNY

Wake for fallen FDNY firefighter as Harlem building demolished

Kemberly Richardson is in Floral Park where thousands are mourning fallen FDNY firefighter Michael Davidson. (fdny michael davidson)

By Eyewitness News
FLORAL PARK, Long Island (WABC) --
Crews will begin tearing down the building where veteran Firefighter Michael Davidson lost his life in Harlem.

St. Nicholas Avenue is still blocked off and there is still caution tape in front of the building.

The facade of the building is still standing, but it really is just a shell. It was being used as a set for a movie starring Edward Norton and Bruce Willis.

Meantime, the family and friends of those who knew Firefighter Davidson gathered to pay their respects Sunday for the first of two wakes in his honor. They are taking place at Dalton Funeral home in Floral Park, Long Island.

There will be another wake Monday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.



His funeral will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Patrick's Cathedral. It will be presided by Timothy Cardinal Dolan.

The 15-year veteran of the FDNY was killed last week while fighting a fire at a movie set in Harlem.
Davidson leaves behind his wife, Eileen, and his four young children; three daughters, ages 7, 3, and 1 and a son, age 6.

He was recognized several times throughout his career for his bravery.



Those who knew Davidson and his firefighter father and brother say that he was one of the best firefighters they've ever known.

His father was a firefighter for 26 years, and his brother, Eric, is an 11-year veteran of Engine Company 88 in the Bronx.

"The City of New York lost a great man, The Davidson family lost a great son, and we are going to miss him deeply and dearly. He was an asset to Engine 69," said Capt. Robert Allen, FDNY.

After demolition, it will be safer for fire marshals to get inside the cellar and determine what caused the fire.

There will also be a review into procedure, as they try to figure out why firefighter Davidson was separated from the rest of the firefighters.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro announced Saturday that Michael Davidson has been posthumously promoted to lieutenant.

(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
