A young girl was rushed to the hospital after she was struck in the head by falling debris from a Queens construction site, officials said.The girl was struck when a wooden object fell from the 4th floor of a building on 35th Avenue between 83rd and 84th Streets in Jackson Heights just after 9:30 a.m. Friday.Officials said construction workers were lowering the wooden object from a fire escape.The girl is conscious and stable with a laceration to the head. She was taken to the hospitalMelissa Martinez, the neighbor who called 911, saw the incident unfold."I heard a boom. I look out the window. The little girl was just bleeding out of her head, crying, screaming," she said.The incident is now under investigation.----------