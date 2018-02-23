  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
CHILD INJURED

Child hospitalized by falling debris from Queens construction site

Stacey Sager reports on an 8-year-old girl who was rushed to a hospital after being struck by falling debris from a Queens construction site. (Melissa Martinez)

By Eyewitness News
JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) --
A young girl was rushed to the hospital after she was struck in the head by falling debris from a Queens construction site, officials said.

The girl was struck when a wooden object fell from the 4th floor of a building on 35th Avenue between 83rd and 84th Streets in Jackson Heights just after 9:30 a.m. Friday.

Officials said construction workers were lowering the wooden object from a fire escape.

The girl is conscious and stable with a laceration to the head. She was taken to the hospital

Melissa Martinez, the neighbor who called 911, saw the incident unfold.

"I heard a boom. I look out the window. The little girl was just bleeding out of her head, crying, screaming," she said.

The incident is now under investigation.

