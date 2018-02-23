JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) --A young girl was rushed to the hospital after she was struck in the head by falling debris from a Queens construction site, officials said.
The girl was struck when a wooden object fell from the 4th floor of a building on 35th Avenue between 83rd and 84th Streets in Jackson Heights just after 9:30 a.m. Friday.
Officials said construction workers were lowering the wooden object from a fire escape.
The girl is conscious and stable with a laceration to the head. She was taken to the hospital
Melissa Martinez, the neighbor who called 911, saw the incident unfold.
"I heard a boom. I look out the window. The little girl was just bleeding out of her head, crying, screaming," she said.
The incident is now under investigation.
