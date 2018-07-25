Large tree falls on pickup truck in Danbury, killing passenger

DANBURY, Connecticut --
A large tree has fallen onto a pickup truck that was moving along a Connecticut roadway, killing a passenger.

Police in Danbury on Wednesday identified the victim of Tuesday's accident as 45-year-old city resident Walter Cardenas Salinas.

Salinas was a passenger in Edgar Nugra's truck when the tree fell on the truck's cab. The News-Times reports Nugra told police he saw the tree falling but didn't have time to react.

Nugra was conscious and was taken to a hospital for evaluation. Salinas was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say it's unclear if the tree was damaged during recent storms. Officials say a state arborist is inspecting the tree, which appeared to be several feet in diameter.

----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
tree fallDanbury
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Suspect charged in murder of co-worker at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
Video shows woman flee attempted rape in Queens
More News