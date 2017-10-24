SCHOOL STABBING

Families of Bronx high school stabbing victims to sue city

EAST TREMONT, Bronx (WABC) --
Lawyers for the two teens stabbed in a Bronx high school have filed a $25 million notice of claim against New York City.

The legal action is the first step before an actual civil lawsuit. The filing alleges the Department of Education failed to protect the students by not having metal detectors at the school.

Abel Cedeno, 18, is accused of fatally stabbing 15-year old Matthew McCree and seriously injuring 16-year old Ariane LaBoy at the Urban Assembly School for Wildlife Conservation on September 27. Cedeno, who has claimed he was bullied because of his sexual orientation, is charged with manslaughter.

Tuesday afternoon, McCreee's mother, Louna Dennis and LaBoy's father, Anthony LaBoy flanked their lawyers outside of the school. Both families say their biggest concern right now is getting justice for their sons.
