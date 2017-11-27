CARJACKING

Family carjacked in driveway in NJ after Thanksgiving vacation

MILLBURN, New Jersey --
Police in New Jersey say a family returning home from a Thanksgiving weekend vacation was carjacked in their own driveway as they unpacked luggage.

Police in Millburn say the family was unloading the two Range Rovers just before 2 a.m. Monday when they were approached by two armed men.

Police tell NJ.com one man held a 13-year-old child at gunpoint and the other pointed a gun at the other family members, demanding keys to the cars and cash.

One man drove off in one the family's vehicles; the other man couldn't get the SUV to start so he fled in in a waiting car.

Police later found the stolen Range Rover in Newark.

The men wore hooded sweat shirts that partially concealed their faces.

No other information was available.
