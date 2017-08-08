Houston family claims dog died while in cargo hold on United flight

Houston family blames United after dog dies in cargo hold. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
A Houston family claims United Airlines is responsible for the death of their 5-year-old King Charles Spaniel.

According to the family, their dog was in the cargo hold of an United airplane when it was delayed on the tarmac for two hours before taking off to San Francisco.

The family said the dog died while in the cargo hold.

In a statement, United said it is looking into the incident.

Full statement released to ABC13:

"We are so sorry to learn of Lulu's passing and have reached out to our customer to offer our condolences and assistance. We are deeply upset any time an animal suffers an injury while traveling with us and especially grieved in the rare instance that one passes away. We are conducting a thorough review of this incident."

