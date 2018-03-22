Florida family fights to get baby back after tribal police take child

MIAMI, Florida (WABC) --
Two parents are fighting to get their baby back after a Miccosukee tribal court awarded custody to the child's maternal grandmother.

Justin Johnson and Rebecca Saunders were enjoying time in the hospital with their new baby when tribal police arrived at the hospital to take the child.

"A police officer and a few security guards came in the room, asking me if I knew what was going on," Saunders said. "And I said 'I don't know what going on.' He told me I no longer have custody of my daughter."

Saunders and her mother, Betty Osceola, are both members of the Miccosukee tribe. Saunders said Osceola got custody from the tribal judge without Saunders or Johnson's knowledge.

They also say Osceola is taking custody because she doesn't want the white father in the baby's life.

"This is a woman who numerous times has told Rebecca straight to her face, 'I'll shoot that white man,'" Johnson said. "But I didn't think she was evil enough to do something like this to her own daughter."

While tribal courts and police do not have jurisdiction outside of reservations, the hospital said it's their policy to obey law enforcement.

Senator Marco Rubio has now joined the fight, tweeting that he's in contact with federal officials and is calling for the child to be returned.

According to local media, the parents have been in contact with Miami-Dade police, state prosecutors, and the U.S. Department of Indian Affairs.

----------
