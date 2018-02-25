ASBURY PARK, New Jersey (WABC) --Family and friends remembered a 10-year-old boy on Saturday night who was gunned down in his own home.
Yovanni Banos-Merino died earlier this week after he was shot in Asbury Park. His mother was also hit, but survived.
Prosecutors say neither the boy nor his mother were the intended targets.
A 16-year-old has been arrested, but the police are still searching for a possible accomplice.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts