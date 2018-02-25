  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
Family, friends remember young boy gunned down in Asbury Park home

Joe Torres has more on a vigil that was held for a 10-year-old boy who was accidentally gunned down in his New Jersey home.

ASBURY PARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
Family and friends remembered a 10-year-old boy on Saturday night who was gunned down in his own home.

Yovanni Banos-Merino died earlier this week after he was shot in Asbury Park. His mother was also hit, but survived.

Prosecutors say neither the boy nor his mother were the intended targets.

A 16-year-old has been arrested, but the police are still searching for a possible accomplice.

