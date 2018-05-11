A family was pulled from their burning apartment in Jackson Heights, Queens.Parents and two 9-year-old girls, said to be cousins, were inside at the time, and two of the family members were critically injured.The fire broke out in a second floor bedroom in the rear of the 71st Street home just after midnight Friday.The three residents were found by firefighters, who located the victims before there was even water on the fire."There was fire in the hallway, they had to pass fire in the bedroom to remove these two victims," said Deputy Chief Mark Egan, FDNY.Several other families inside the building had to jump from their apartments to escape the fire.One woman held her 5-year-old child as she jumped from a third floor window. Another man jumped from the second floor onto a mattress on the ground and hit his head on the way down.Two people were taken to Elmhurst Hospital in critical condition. A third was taken to the burn unit at Cornell Medical Center.The cause of the fire is under investigation, but fire officials urged the use of working smoke detectors.----------