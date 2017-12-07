Family says heroic friend saved their lives when fire broke out at Brooklyn hardware store

EMBED </>More Videos

Candace McCowan reports on a heroic man who helped his neighbors in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A four-alarm fire that apparently started in a hardware store burned through a four-story building in Brooklyn Thursday morning, and firefighters have now labeled the blaze as suspicious.

The fire started in the first floor of the building on 1153 Fulton Street in Bedford Stuyvesantat around 5:10 a.m. and quickly spread to the second, third and fourth floors.

For Abdou Alye, it happened quickly. He and his family were sleeping when the flames started next door. Then they heard a knock on the door.

"I bang on the door and tell them, 'Get out! Get out of the apartment! Leave the building right now,'" good Samaritan Chris Srikrishui said.

Srikrishui happened to be walking by and saw the smoke coming from the hardware store. He then saw flames spreading to the building next door.

"Those are my brothers and sisters," he said. "We pray together at the mosque, so I know them."

Alye said he immediately grabbed his kids and his wife to get out of the building.

"We just walking out of the smoke," he said. "We don't see the stairs. Everything was smoke."

Fire crews are now calling the fire suspicious because of the large flames they found when they arrived.

Alye says he lost almost everything, except for what matters most.

"Thanks to God my kids are safe," he said. "I'm safe. So that's more important."

Alye is thankful for his friend, who was there to wake him at the right time.

"God sent me," Srikrushui said.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
fireBedford StuyvesantNew York CityBrooklyn
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Sheriff: 3 dead in New Mexico school shooting
Body found of woman who vanished after Tinder date
Officials: School instructor lured teen through texts, raped her
Truck carrying vodka bottles overturns on I-95 ramp
Al Franken resigning from Senate amid sexual misconduct allegations
Paul Ryan's GOP challenger tells NY columnist to 'eat a bullet'
Little-known prince pays $450 million for Da Vinci painting
Elderly man with dementia escapes hospital, found safe
Show More
Police: Baby smothered when brother climbed into crib
CUNY professor beaten by group of teens in park
Police search for missing pregnant mother in Queens
NJ town to close streets to non-residents during rush hour
Alert issued for missing woman who may have been abducted
More News
Top Video
This NY Christmas light show uses 100,000 lights
Check out our new ABC7NY app!
Eyewitness News Update
Al Franken resigning from Senate amid sexual misconduct allegations
More Video