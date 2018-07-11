FAMILY & PARENTING

2 immigrant dads separated from sons while crossing US border reunited in NYC

Two immigrant fathers who were separated from their young sons for almost two months have been reunited with their children in NYC.

NEW YORK --
Two immigrant fathers who were separated from their young sons for almost two months have been reunited with their children in New York City.

The men were among those taken into custody at the U.S. southern border, and their children taken away from them.

The administration has been reuniting families this week to meet a federal judicial deadline.

One of the men, Javier Garrido Martinez, spoke through tears Wednesday as he held his 4-year-old son.

The Honduran natives had been apart for 55 days before being reunited, which Garrido Martinez said were "the worst days" of his life.

He said he didn't find out for the first 10 days where his son was, and was told someone might have adopted him.

He said he hoped they'd never again be separated.

