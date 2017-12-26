2 lifelong best friends discover they're brothers

Two men who have been best friends for decades recently found out they're biological brothers.Alan Robinson and Walter Macfarlane have known each other for 60 years. Both men are from Hawaii and played football at the same school.Aside from common interests, Robinson and Macfarlane also bonded because Macfarlane never knew his father and Robinson was adopted.They turned to DNA matching websites to learn more about their families and discovered they share the same birth mother."It was an overwhelming experience, and it's still overwhelming. I don't know how long it's going to take for me to get rid of this feeling," Macfarlane said.The brothers say they plan to travel and enjoy retirement together.