FAMILY & PARENTING

2 lifelong best friends discover they're brothers

EMBED </>More Videos

Two lifelong friends realize why they bond so well. (KTRK)

HONOLULU, Hawaii --
Two men who have been best friends for decades recently found out they're biological brothers.

Alan Robinson and Walter Macfarlane have known each other for 60 years. Both men are from Hawaii and played football at the same school.

Aside from common interests, Robinson and Macfarlane also bonded because Macfarlane never knew his father and Robinson was adopted.

They turned to DNA matching websites to learn more about their families and discovered they share the same birth mother.

"It was an overwhelming experience, and it's still overwhelming. I don't know how long it's going to take for me to get rid of this feeling," Macfarlane said.

The brothers say they plan to travel and enjoy retirement together.

Related Topics:
familyu.s. & worldHawaii
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
High school sweethearts reunite after 70 years
Town transforms into a Christmas village in Washington state
Mom-to-be finishes her college finals from delivery room
11-year-old girl helps deliver baby brother
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Teen killed when car slams into hydrant in fiery crash
Dozens displaced in Christmas Day fire caused by candles
Officer killed after drunk driver slams into patrol car
Subway repairs to disrupt service between Queens, Manhattan
VIDEO: Train slams into car on tracks after driver escapes
AccuWeather: Bitter cold sets in this week
Smoking blamed for fire that killed man in high-rise apartment
Retailers prepare for post-holiday return rush
Show More
Pedestrian killed in hit and run, driver questioned
Woman struck by gunfire while driving in car
Elderly couple says 60 lbs of pot were for Christmas gifts
'Sound of Music' actress dies at 68
Dog stolen from adoption center on Christmas Eve
More News
Top Video
This is our new ABC7NY app. Now you can personalize it!
Teen killed when car slams into hydrant in fiery crash
Smoking blamed for fire that killed man in high-rise apartment
Vigil for man killed in shooting outside Times Square bar
More Video