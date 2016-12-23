FAMILY & PARENTING

'Meant to be': 3-year-old boy's adoption photo goes viral
It took 832 days, but a 3-year-old boy has finally found his forever home -- just in time for Christmas.

The adoption of Michael took place in Phoenix, Ariz. on Dec. 20.

"Michael was placed with us on Feb. 14, 2015, when he was 18 months old. We were his third foster family," Tara Montgomery told ABC News. "His original case plan was reunification with his 'bio-mom.' When that plan failed, a new plan was set. As a single parent, I was not looking to adopt, just to help kids during transition."

In a photo posted to Twitter, Montgomery's daughter documented the adoption. It has been re-tweeted over 50,000 times.


Montgomery told ABC News that she and her family had an instant connection with Michael and that it was "meant to be."

Read more of their story on ABCNews.com.
