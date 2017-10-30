HALLOWEEN

Are teenagers too old for trick-or-treating?

(Shutterstock)

By Alex Meier
How old is too old for trick-or-treating?

A Facebook post on a page called Budget 101 is bringing attention to this question.

The post, shared more than 3.4 K times, asks those handing out candy not to shame teenagers who opt to trick-or-treat on Halloween.

"Would you rather them be out drinking and driving putting not only their life in danger but possibly you and/or your child's life in danger?" the post reads.

The post also noted that these trick-or-treaters may have special needs.


Reactions to the post are mixed. Some commenters support this message, while others suggest that these teenagers are "coddled" and need to get jobs.

What do you think?
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
familyhalloweentrick or treatteenteenagers
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HALLOWEEN
New York City College of Tech students build haunted house
Marijuana Halloween candy warning sparks controversy
Eyewitness News gets into the Halloween spirit!
Can you guess these favorite Halloween treats?
More halloween
FAMILY & PARENTING
Bouncing seat for infants recalled for possible fire risk
320 million corn-kernel ball pit on display at pumpkin patch
NY woman missing since 1975 found alive in Massachusetts
Paid family leave: What you need to know
Hospitalized babies dress up for Halloween costume contest
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Paul Manafort, Rick Gates indicted in first charges from Russia probe
Couple who survived Las Vegas shooting die in car crash
Police searching for driver who struck NYPD recruit
Large water main break floods streets in Newark
Off-duty officer fatally shoots 2 robbery suspects
Storm topples trees, leaves thousands without power
Kevin Spacey apologizes after allegation of past sexual advance
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Rain tapers off, but high winds continue
Show More
2 NYPD detectives surrender to face rape charges
Nearly $1 million worth of marijuana recovered from Brooklyn home
VIDEO: Driver trapped in flood water escapes through car window
Staten Island memorial pays tribute to lives lost during Sandy
Young NJ jump rope champion struck and killed by car
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: The Wrath of Superstorm Sandy in pictures
Eyewitness News gets into the Halloween spirit!
Yankee Aaron Judge's longest home runs of 2017
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
More Photos