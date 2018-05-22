FAMILY & PARENTING

Baby boom: 7 Oklahoma firefighters welcome newborns months apart

"Don't drink the water at the GFD," one of the firefighter's wives posted on Facebook (Credit: Sarah Hutchinson via Storyful)

GLENPOOL, Oklahoma --
Welcoming a new child into the world can be exciting. But what could make that magical experience a bit more exciting? Going through it with six of your friends.

That's what happened to the men at Glenpool Fire Department in Glenpool, Oklahoma.

Seven of the department's 20 firefighters welcomed new babies into their families within months of each other.

A precious photo of the men and their babies posing outside of the firehouse was shared to Facebook.

"Don't drink the water at the GFD," Sarah Hutchinson, one of the firefighter's wives, joked.

Hutchinson said the "baby boom" consisted of five girls and two boys.
Storyful contributed to this post.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyfirefightersfamilybabyOklahoma
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Parents sue after 30-year-old son refuses to move out
Dad takes late son's girlfriend to prom month after his death
Birth rates in US hit 30-year low, despite good economy
VIDEO: Newborn twins not ready to leave each other's side
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Pregnant woman stabbed 30 times, unborn baby dies
Parents sue after 30-year-old son refuses to move out
Dad takes late son's girlfriend to prom month after his death
Bird of prey kills beloved family pet
Man wins $6 million in lottery in 6 months
2 NYPD officers die in wedding-night car crash
'The Bachelorette' Becca Kufrin reveals she's engaged
Fake UPS workers sought in Bronx home invasion, robbery
Show More
'Dancing with the Stars' crowns its latest winner
Police give grim details on how they stopped Texas school shooter
And the next 'American Idol' is...
Protests planned ahead of Trump's MS-13 visit to LI
Wake to be held for teacher killed in NJ school bus crash
More News