A father is speaking out after he says his 10-month-old son was seriously burned at a day care center in Florida.Manuel Escobar says he and his fiancée were at work when someone from ChildrenFirst PPEC called to tell them their son, Alexander, got burned while taking a bath.Escobar says the facility did not have his consent to give the child a bath.He said Alexander was at a licensed medical facility until last week because he has special needs."It's hard to see him in pain but he's going to be OK according to the doctors, plastic surgeon, and he'll heal," Escobar said. "But if we don't put this out there, who's going to know about it?"Escobar said he doesn't believe his son received the second-degree burns during a bath based on the isolated nature of his injuries. He added that his son can't turn the water on by himself.The day care owner released a statement saying care is of their utmost concern. The owner is cooperating with the investigation.