Beach-goers hit the sand, surf for July 4th holiday

It's the Fourth of July, and many across the Tri-State Area are hitting the beaches and boardwalks.From Long Island to the Jersey Shore, area beaches were packed as people worked to escape the high heat and humidity.At Rye Playland in Westchester County, Marcus Solis spoke with other parkgoers on the holiday.The Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation put out a release just before noon saying Sunken Meadow State Park in Smithtown, Suffolk County was already filled to capacity.Officials were advising beach-goers to head to Jones Beach or Heckscher State Park instead.----------