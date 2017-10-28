FAMILY & PARENTING

Fisher-Price recalls baby bouncing seat due to possible fire risk

Fisher-Price is recalling 6,500 of its bouncing seats for infants.

By Alexa Friedman
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Fisher-Price is recalling 6,500 of its bouncing seats for infants because of a potential fire hazard.

The bouncy seats have not caused any reported injuries, but the motor in the base of the Soothing Motion Seat poses a risk of overheating.

Fisher-Price received 36 reports of overheating, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

One report claimed that the motor's overheating caused a fire in the infant motion seat.

The seats affected by this recall have model numbers CMR35, CMR36, CMR37, DYH22 and CMR39.

The Soothing Motion Seat with an overhead mobile is designed to bounce, sway, vibrate and play songs and sounds.

Fisher-Price did not immediately respond to an ABC News request for comment.
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
