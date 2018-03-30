FAMILY & PARENTING

Boy filled with delight after park installs new wheelchair swing

Boy filled with delight after park installs new wheelchair swing

An Arkansas boy is filled with delight now that he can join in on the fun at a neighborhood park.

The Creekmore Park in Fort Smith installed a swing made for children in wheelchairs.

Trish Allen shared a video on Facebook of 10-year-old Seth absolutely thrilled by the new installation.

"So glad to have this in our community," her caption reads. "It's been such a joy for us to see how Seth's laughter has reached out in ways his voice cannot."

According to local media reports, Seth suffers from several ailments that stem from a stroke he had as an infant.

The video has received over two million views since being posted.

