North Carolina couple expecting twins after losing 2 sons in 2015 crash

(Facebook page "Prayers for Eddings family")

PENDER COUNTY, North Carolina --
A couple who lost both of their children in a crash on Highway 17 in North Carolina in 2015 announced they are expecting twins.

The Eddings family was involved in a wreck Memorial Day weekend in 2015, which killed their 2-year-old son, Dobbs and their newborn baby, according to WSOC-TV.

On Sunday, Hadley Eddings posted in the Facebook group called "Prayers for the Eddings Family" that she is pregnant with twins.

"Y'all have held us up in prayer and we are so grateful!" Hadley said. "Now we ask you to add two more Eddings to your prayers! We are expecting twins this summer!"
WSOC-TV reports the driver in the crash pleaded guilty to his charges and apologized to the Eddings in an emotional court hearing in September 2015.
