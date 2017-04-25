FAMILY & PARENTING

Illinois couple married 69 years dies 40 minutes apart

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Isaac and Teresa Vatkin. (Courtesy of Howard Handler&#47;Daily Herald)</span></div>
SKOKIE, Illinois --
A Skokie couple who had been married for nearly 70 years died together over the weekend.

The Daily Herald reports Isaac and Teresa Vatkin were wheeled into the same room on Saturday so they could be together as they took their last breaths.

Family members positioned Teresa, 89, and Isaac, 91, so that their hands touched in their final moments. They died just 40 minutes apart at Highland Park Hospital.

"I didn't want them to be scared," their granddaughter Debbie Handler told the Daily Herald. "I thought maybe if they knew the other was there, it would help."

You can read the full story on DailyHerald.com.
Related Topics:
familyfamilysocietymarriageelderlySkokie
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
New Jersey newborn holds bottle at 18 days old
Twins with different skin tones celebrate 1st birthday
Ex-Knick J.R. Smith draws inspiration from baby daughter's fight
1st grader campaigns for softer toilet paper at school
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Commuter nightmare: Train troubles at Penn Station...again
Woman struck by hammock that fell 5 stories in Manhattan
Man stabbed in chest in Yankee Stadium subway station
Retired NYPD officers among 5 arrested in ongoing gun permit probe
Sheriff: Video shows ex-soldier, boyfriend killing her dog
Judge blocks Trump's order to withhold sanctuary city money
Sessions to visit Central Islip Friday to discuss gang violence
Show More
Man kills infant daughter, himself on Facebook Live
'Bachelor' Chris Soules arrested in deadly Iowa crash
Police: Wife's Fitbit logs steps after husband says she died
Woman hurt after bottle thrown at her car in NJ road rage incident
Bear spotted in New York, seeking food in trash
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Deadly house fire destroys Queens home
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
PHOTOS: What's on the menu this season at Citi Field?
PHOTOS: Chuck Berry through the years
More Photos