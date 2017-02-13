FAMILY & PARENTING

New Jersey couple who battled cancer together ties the knot

There wasn't a dry eye in the place as a couple, who battled cancer together, finally tied the knot.

DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, New Jersey --
Ashley Wood was understandably emotional as she walked down the aisle in Deptford Township, New Jersey.

Waiting for her was Kevin Sochanchak.

The two have been together for 11 years.

This story started when the couple won an all-expenses paid wedding from the owners of Adelphia Restaurant as part of a contest.

Their marriage plans were derailed though when Ashley was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2011.

Three years later, Kevin was diagnosed with stage four stomach and esophageal cancer and only given six months to live.

Now, after en extremely difficult stretch of cancer therapies, they're finally married.

Kevin says his dream of marrying Ashley is what got him through his toughest days.
