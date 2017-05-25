FAMILY & PARENTING

Couple who tried to conceive for 17 years welcomes sextuplets


RICHMOND, Virginia --
A Virginia hospital says its staff has successfully delivered sextuplets and the three boys and three girls are thriving.

VCU Medical Center in Richmond announced the births in a statement Wednesday, saying they were the first sextuplets delivered at the hospital. The babies were born May 11 to parents who had tried to conceive for 17 years.

The statement says a 40-person team was involved and the delivery required hours of planning. Ajibola Taiwo, a native of Nigeria, gave birth via cesarean section.

The babies ranged from 1 pound, 10 ounces, to 2 pounds, 15 ounces.

Sextuplets are quite rare. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, of the nearly 4 million live births in the U.S. in 2015, only 24 were quintuplets or other higher-order births.
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
