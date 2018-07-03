FAMILY & PARENTING

Dad steps up to 'breastfeed' newborn baby during mom's illness

EMBED </>More Videos

Dad helps out with 'breastfeeding' newborn during mom's illness (KTRK)

When a new mother was too sick to breastfeed, a proud papa stepped up. He used a supplemental nursing system to help new mothers.

It was designed by a nurse in Wisconsin and uses a replica nipple shield, a feeding tube, a syringe and some formula.

A nurse helped guide new dad Max Neubauer through the process, allowing him to create a special bond with his new daughter, Rosalia.

The new parents realize the photo of dad breastfeeding may haunt their daughter as she grows up.

"I really feel sorry for her in high school," Neubauer said. "Sorry babe, big canvas. Get a fireplace. Hang it right above the fireplace."

Mom and baby are healthy. Dad said he doesn't plan to breastfeed again.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familybreast feedingbabyparentinghealth
FAMILY & PARENTING
Town employee calls cops on mom breastfeeding on NJ beach
Dad walks son to kindergarten in 2004, to college in 2017
This mom is thrilled to be sending her kids back to school
How Brooklyn mom made lifestyle blogging her full-time job
Mother devastated after necklace with son's ashes stolen
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Police: Man killed co-worker after argument at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
More News