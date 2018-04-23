FAMILY & PARENTING

Dry drowning warning from Houston family helps save 4-year-old's life in Florida

EMBED </>More Videos

Girl suffers serious illness due to 'dry drowning' but mom knew to get help thanks to Texas story (KTRK)

FLORIDA (WABC) --
A family is relieved their 4-year-old daughter is recovering days after she swallowed water in the family's swimming pool while playing with a pool noodle.

Lacey Grace told WFTS-TV that her daughter Elianna Grace had been blowing water through the pool toy when water was accidentally blown down her throat. Elianna immediately threw up, and her mother said she was acting normal.

But two days later, Elianna developed a fever. Grace recalled the tragic death of 4-year-old Francisco Delgado III, who died after swimming at the Texas City Dike over Memorial Day weekend last year.

At the time, Baby Frankie's parents warned others about the danger of dry drowning, or secondary drowning, that can take place well after an incident in water.

"I called my husband and I was crying and I said, you know they said to get her to the nearest ER as quick as you can," Grace said.

The water at some point seeped into Elianna's lungs, and she was slowly dry drowning. Grace says because of this little boy's parents and their story, her daughter is alive.

Last June, a Colorado father also said his son's life was saved thanks to the Delgado family's story.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familywarningparentingdrowningu.s. & worldFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Dry and secondary drowning: Hidden threats
Child dies after swimming at Texas City dike
Dad saves 2-year-old son after Texas City tragedy
FAMILY & PARENTING
Special delivery: Police assist with birth of baby outside Lincoln Tunnel
Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, in labor
Oh boy: Couple with 13 sons welcomes one more
Family welcomes 14th son: 'I can't imagine not doing this'
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Van plows into at least 8 people in Toronto
1 stabbed on street in Midtown; FedEx driver in custody
Child found in suitcase ID'd as missing girl from Virginia
Tennessee Waffle House gunman taken into custody
At least 1 hurt in partial wall collapse at Bronx pharmacy
Passenger Tasered, arrested, forcibly removed from flight
Police: Woman set car on fire while inside with 3 kids
Boy riding bike with dad fatally hit by suspected drunk driver
Show More
Special delivery: Police assist with birth of baby outside Lincoln Tunnel
Caught on video: School employee drags student off bus
Man accused of killing young mother over cell phone
2 Brooklyn Jewish men attacked, 1 called 'fake jew'
4-alarm fire in Jersey City kills several cats, 1 rescued
More News