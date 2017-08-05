FAMILY & PARENTING

Connecticut father facing deportation ordered to leave US by Tuesday

EMBED </>More Videos

A Connecticut father facing deportation has been ordered to leave the US by Tuesday.

Eyewitness News
MERIDEN, Connecticut (WABC) --
A Connecticut family may be spending their last weekend together in the United States, as the father faces deportation next week.

Marco Reyes of Meriden and his wife came to the US from Ecuador in 1997 with their two small children.

They have been living there ever since, but caught the attention of immigration officials when they accidentally crossed the Canadian border in 2007.

Since then, Marco says he has checked in every six months as instructed.

But when he met with ICE officials in July he was told he would have to leave the US by August 8.

"I am a good person because I want to stay here for my children, for my wife," Reyes said.

"This is very sad, having to see my dad face this, and still live through all of his life. Go to work, come back home. Support his family, us you know? I don't know where I would be without him," said his son Anthony.

The family's attorney has filed a motion to appeal the decision. They are asking for an emergency stay and a hearing to review his asylum case.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
familydeportationimmigrationconnecticut newsConnecticut
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
Special photo shoot for three girls who beat the odds
Sisters overcome with joy at surprise adoption
Study: Average working mom works 98 hours a week
Toddler leaves footprints all over freshly poured concrete
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Police searching for missing Yonkers teen with autism
Man, woman found dead near NJ apartment complex
Police: Man crashes in stolen car following chase on Long Island
Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots soar
3 women, 1 child hurt after shooting and crash in the Bronx
Crews search for kite surfer missing in Sandy Hook Bay
Woman seriously hurt in fall as Manhattan sidewalk collapses
Martin Shkreli livestreams on YouTube following fraud conviction
Show More
Bronx vendor out of hospital after vicious attack
1 man killed, 1 injured when motorcycles crash
3 US Marines missing after aircraft crashes off coast of Australia
Trump takes break from White House with 'working vacation' at NJ golf club
Baby sitters accused of putting flea-infested kids in U-Haul
More News
Top Video
3 women, 1 child hurt after shooting and crash in the Bronx
Crews search for kite surfer missing in Sandy Hook Bay
Metro-North conductor arrested after argument with MTA officers
Bronx vendor out of hospital after vicious attack
More Video