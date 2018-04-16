FAMILY & PARENTING

California firefighter mourns after wife dies giving birth to twins

EMBED </>More Videos

The pain is still raw, but Reeder says he wants to share his story to warn people. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, California --
Nick Reeder's life was just coming into focus last week, but now, the Fresno, California, firefighter is trying to figure out how to pick up the pieces.

Four years ago, he found Amanda Sawyer.

"We met on an online profile, and we had a blind date and were inseparable after that date," he said. "It was love at first sight, definitely."

Reeder said Sawyer did it all -- mother, worker, wife, and she loved that he was a firefighter, even decorating their home with fire memorabilia.

They had Layla three years ago, and last year, she used fire gear to let him know she was pregnant again.

Amanda gave birth to healthy twins last Monday, but she only got to meet Kelce and Kaia briefly before taking a quick turn for the worst.

"She passed out, and then the doctors jumped in immediately," Reeder said.

An aneurysm ended her life after just 37 years, and Reeder is stuck contemplating life without his soulmate.

"I can get through it," he said. "I can do it. I'm a fireman. I fix things. That's what I do. So I'm going to be able to make this happen. I'm going to make this work, but it's not going to be by myself."

His mother and sister are helping out, but Reeder is also referring to his fire family and other people who started a meal train to keep Sawyer's five kids fed.

Almost 400 people have also contributed more than $30,000 in three days on a GoFundMe page.

"Not surprised, because I knew Amanda was loved by many," Reeder said. "But impressed how fast it's come together."

The pain is still raw, but Reeder says he wants to share his story to warn people that aneurysms can happen even to healthy new mothers and to let everyone know about the love of his life.

"I want people to know...because she was amazing," Reeder said.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familybirthtwinsmotherhoodCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Hunch from bus driver reunites family after nearly five decades
Mom shamed for letting child eat PB&J at Target store
Family angry over girl's reaction to Easter bunny going viral
Happy National Siblings Day!
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain, blustery wind
Rainstorm causing flooding, downed trees and wires
200 million eggs recalled over salmonella fears
7 inmates dead, 17 injured after prison fight in South Carolina
Engaged wrestlers John Cena and Nikki Bella break up
2 women killed in 2-alarm Queens fire
911 operator suspended following teen's suffocation death in van will return to work
Bombshell interview with Fmr. FBI Director Comey on Trump
Show More
Spokesman: Former first lady Barbara Bush in failing health
Driver claims he was shot in bizarre Jersey City crash
Police searching for possible stalker after terrifying incident
Stormy Daniels to attend Michael Cohen's court appearance
Closing arguments set for UWS nanny murder trial
More News