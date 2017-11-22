FAMILY & PARENTING

First female MTA elevator mechanic dies giving birth to twin daughters

(GoFundMe)

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
The first female MTA elevator escalator mechanic has died giving birth to her twin daughters.

The Transit Workers Union says, "43-year-old Julia Roman was a pioneering female Elevator Escalator mechanic who came up through the ranks after being trained in a program to bring women into non-traditional jobs. TWU Local 100's apprenticeship program is doing the same thing, bringing even more women into MOW. We again urge our members to contribute to the family's GoFundMe site, and to attend our sister's services."

Roman passed away while delivering twins, Isabella and Grace, last Thursday. She suffered an amniotic-fluid embolism.

She leaves behind her husband, two adult children, 5-year-old daughter, and her twin baby girls.

The family's GoFundMe page will be used to allow family members the time off work to stay with the infant twins.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
familybirthpregnant womantwinsmtaNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
Teen in foster care adopted by former teacher
Twins born joined at the head go home after 485 days
Video of siblings' after school hugs goes viral
Paid family leave: What you need to know - attend a Town Hall Meeeting
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
4 students burned during science experiment
Republican Congressman apologizes for nude photo
Prosecutors: Man ejaculated into co-worker's water bottles
$35k payback after homeless man uses last $20 to help stranger
What you need to know: Thanksgiving parade balloon event
FDNY firefighter makes remarkable comeback
NJ woman posts autopsy photos on social media
Immigrant family makes Thanksgiving plea to ICE officials
Show More
Man to launch a rocket to prove Earth is flat
Suffolk warns would-be thieves, drunk drivers over holiday
VIDEO: K9 does push-ups alongside officers
Trump calls father of freed UCLA player an 'ungrateful fool'
Former USA gymnastics doctor pleads guilty to sex charges
More News
Photos
Photos: Explosions, fire at cosmetics plant in New Windsor
Photos: Scaffolding collapses into street in Lower Manhattan
PHOTOS: Firefighters battle wind-fueled fire in Hamilton Heights
PHOTOS: Mass shooting at Texas church
More Photos