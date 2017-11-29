FAMILY & PARENTING

Daughter embraces being single in family's hilarious Christmas card

The Seawright family's Christmas card photo has garnered hundreds of thousands of engagements on Twitter. (Seawright Family)

WHITTIER, Calif. --
This Christmas, Emily Seawright's family members are excited, expecting and engaged, but Emily is just Emily - and the internet loves her for it.

A tweet showing the family's Christmas card has racked up hundreds of thousands of favorites, and it's easy to see why. In the photograph, taken on Thanksgiving in the Seawrights' backyard, family members are paired off with their significant others, holding signs to describe milestones in their life from the past year.


One couple is due to be married, another is celebrating pregnancy and mom and dad are just excited to be a part of everything.

And then there's Emily.

Decked out with a huge grin and a sign with just her name on it, Emily stands alone - by herself, yes, but still part of the big, happy family.

"[Emily] just has a great sense of humor," Emily's mom, Diane Seawright, told ABC News. "I don't want people to think we're this cold family that threw our daughter on the side."

"My daughter came up with it and we thought it'd be funny," Diane Seawright added. "We have so much going on our lives, as you can tell by our signs, that we were just too busy to think of something else. Reluctantly, we all took part in the signs and here we are."

The family's affinity for Christmas cards dates back decades to Diane's husband's grandfather, Roy Seawright, a Hollywood special effects technician.

"He used to hand-draw them," Diane Seawright explained. "They always had amazing Christmas cards. When I married my husband, the first thing his grandma said is, 'What kind of Christmas card are you going to do?' I said, 'I'm not sure. I haven't had time to go shopping yet.' She said, 'Oh no dear, the Seawrights don't buy store-bought cards.' This goes way back."

While this year's card might have been a rush job compared to those of years past, Diane Seawright said the family is simply happy to be together.

"We are so blessed beyond belief with our family and our girls and our grandbabies," she said. "Luckily we're young enough to enjoy it and we're loving all of it."

ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
familywhat's trendingbuzzworthyFunny photoschristmasholidayrelationshipstwittersocial media
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
Couple naming first-born after Olive Garden
Paid family leave: Watch our Town Hall Meeting here on abc7NY now!
Why newborns are wrapped in the same striped blanket
Online elves hunt down Christmas toy for boy with autism
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Garrison Keillor fired over alleged improper behavior
Matt Lauer fired for 'inappropriate sexual behavior'
Newborn's body found as family puts up Christmas lights
Dog stolen at gunpoint while being walked in NJ
Homeless hero to get new home, dream truck, trust funds
Tampa serial killings suspect has ties to NY area
Search continues for missing North Carolina girl
Breastfeeding mom at Disneyland sparks mixed reaction
Show More
Symbol of resilience dedicated at World Trade Center site
Heed this warning if you have the newest Mac OS
Police: Possible suspect in mall shooting surrenders
Missing elderly woman with Alzheimer's found
Suspect sprays unknown substance on man and toddler
More News
Photos
Can you handle 6 desserts? NYC sweet spot offers tasting menu
PHOTOS: 2017 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
PHOTOS: Relive the magic of 'Downton Abbey' in New York City
Photos: Explosions, fire at cosmetics plant in New Windsor
More Photos