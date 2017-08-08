A Connecticut couple now has the support of two lawmakers as they fight to help keep their family together.Senator Richard Blumenthal and Rep. Elizabeth Esty met with Joel Colindres and his wife Monday.Colindres was issued a deportation order and was told he must leave the country in ten days.The two lawmakers are now urging immigration authorities to let him stay in the United States."The support we have today is an amazing thing," said Colindres. "We are so grateful to have them on our side."Colindres has no criminal record, pays taxes and has been providing for their two children.Colindres entered the country illegally in 2004 and married a citizen in 2010. He and his wife live in New Fairfield with their 6-year-old son and 2-year-old daughter.Colindres says he had regularly checked in with immigration officials and was granted stays from a deportation order.But he says his most recent stay request was denied and he was ordered to leave the country on Aug. 17, despite his having no criminal record.President Donald Trump has taken a tough stance against immigrants in the U.S. illegally.