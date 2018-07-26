FAMILY & PARENTING

Man captures couple's beautiful moment on New York City subway

EMBED </>More Videos

A man randomly captured a couple's sweet embrace on the subway. (Blake Ricker)

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
New Yorkers have come together to help a man track down the couple he randomly captured in a sweet embrace on the subway.

Blake Ricker spotted a loving couple on the 1 train last Tuesday night. He said he could tell they had just gotten back from a date and seemed to be in awe of each other. He decided to snap a picture before he got off the train.

When he got home, he says he took another look and realized how special the photo was and thought it would be a nice thing for the couple to have. That is when he posted the photo to social media and asked for help to identify the couple so he could send them a copy of the photo.

"I can only hope to one day have something as magical as these two seem to have," Ricker wrote in the post.

He said he never meant for the photo to go viral, he just shared it publicly hoping someone might recognize them and they would reach out to him.

It didn't take long for the post to gain traction and the couple's daughter-in-law saw the post. She commented Wednesday morning that her in-laws have been married for 64 years and the photo captures their relationship perfectly.

She said they are determined to live NYC life to its fullest -- including going to dinner, meeting friends, hearing Bernstein's MASS at Lincoln Center and riding the subway.

Apparently the couple was warned not to ride the subway anymore, but Ricker's now-viral photo seems to have busted them.

Ricker said he loves that the photo has gone viral and has touched so many people.

"New York sort of has that, from the outside, has a stigma as hustle and bustle, no time to stop and take the moments in, but it really goes to show you how New Yorkers really come together and they have these moments that are just exceptional," he said.

Ricker has printed out the photo and hopes to give it to the couple in person or send it their way.

He said he hasn't been a New Yorker long, but this photo has allowed him to give back to the city that has already given him so much.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familysubwayromancesocial mediaviralNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Town employee calls cops on mom breastfeeding on NJ beach
Dad walks son to kindergarten in 2004, to college in 2017
This mom is thrilled to be sending her kids back to school
How Brooklyn mom made lifestyle blogging her full-time job
Mother devastated after necklace with son's ashes stolen
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Man charged with killing co-worker after argument at gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
More News