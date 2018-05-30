FAMILY & PARENTING

Man ordered to move out of parents' home finalizing moving plans

SYRACUSE, New York --
The 30-year-old upstate New York man who was evicted from his parents' home says he's OK being the punchline of jokes as he prepares to move by the legal deadline.

Michael Rotondo was ordered to move out of his parents' home in Camillus on Friday. The Post-Standard of Syracuse reports Rotondo called 911 on Tuesday, saying a person had called his phone from a restricted number to call him a "loser."

Rotondo says he spent the weekend getting ready to move by going to Lowe's to buy boxes for packing. He says he was offered free packing supplies by a good Samaritan, but turned her down - saying it didn't feel right.

Rotondo says he'll move everything into a self-storage unit, and then look for a place.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyfamilycourtlawsuitNew York
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Town employee calls cops on mom breastfeeding on NJ beach
Dad walks son to kindergarten in 2004, to college in 2017
This mom is thrilled to be sending her kids back to school
How Brooklyn mom made lifestyle blogging her full-time job
Mother devastated after necklace with son's ashes stolen
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Suspect charged in murder of co-worker at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
Video shows woman flee attempted rape in Queens
More News