FAMILY & PARENTING

Hunch from bus driver in Michigan reunites family after 48 years

A family was reunited after 50 years, thanks to a Michigan bus driver.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
A simple hunch from a bus driver in Michigan reunited a family after nearly five decades.

Linda Moore hadn't seen her daughter Molly since she placed her for adoption in 1968.

But recently one of Molly's friends, who is a bus driver, noticed one of her regular passengers looked just like Molly.

She introduced them and it turned out the passenger was Molly's biological sister Melanie.

After that introduction, Molly was reunited with her birth mother for the first time in 48 years.

"I expected the, 'what did you give me away'", said Linda Moore. "I did not expected what I got, just pure love."

Melanie and Molly got matching tattoos with puzzle pieces that say -- "what was once lost has been found."

