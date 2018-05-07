RETURNING SOLDIER

Military dad returns to surprise son on 9th birthday

EMBED </>More Videos

Returning soldier surprises son. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on May 7, 2018. (WPVI)

A boy's one wish for his ninth birthday was for his dad to be there on the big day.

And he got what he wanted in a reunion he'll savor always.

Ronin Coffelt came home from school to find a letter and several wrapped boxes.

The last one had a special message inside giving Ronin exactly what he wanted.

It said "Surprise," and Ronin looked up from the box to see his dad.

"Daddy!" he screamed, jumping into his father's arms.

Ronin's dad Mark is a senior master sergeant in the U.S. Air Force.

He arrived home from an eight-month deployment in Qatar the day before Ronin's birthday. He hid in the basement until the big reveal.

"If he couldn't be home for my birthday, my birthday wouldn't be the same," Ronin said.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyu.s. & worldsurprisereturning soldiermilitarybirthday
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Siblings reunite after surviving car crash that killed their parents
Hero NYPD officers save newborn baby's life in the Bronx
Advocates push for IVF coverage for all New Yorkers
Elderly man calls police for ride to visit wife in hospital
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Driver arrested for DWI in Mamaroneck restaurant crash
Boy awakens after parents agree to donate organs
Woman followed home from subway in attempted rape
Search for killer of Temple University student
Body found in car registered to missing New Jersey woman
Police: Deli worker stabbed in fight over price of salad
Nestle to sell Starbucks products in $7B deal
Woman crossing street killed during police pursuit in Newark
Show More
Local rabbi killed in crash of small plane
Utz recalling some tortilla chips
Detective dragged by stolen car getting out of rehab
UWS subway closures for renovations begin
Lava destroys dozens of Hawaiian homes
More News