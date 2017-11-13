It was quite a special surprise for a Delaware County teen this Veterans Day weekend.Jasmine Vega, a freshman at Archbishop Carroll High School, was attending her school's father-daughter dance on Friday night.What she didn't know was her military father was waiting off to the side to surprise her.Army Warrant Officer Wally Vega, a veteran of the war in Afghanistan, was most recently stationed in Texas and had not seen his daughter in six months.It was a heartwarming surprise and reunion!Fittingly, they were granted the first dance.