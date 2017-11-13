FAMILY & PARENTING

Military dad surprises Pennsylvania high school student

EMBED </>More Videos

Military dad surprises local teen. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on November 12, 2017. (WPVI)

RADNOR, Pennsylvania --
It was quite a special surprise for a Delaware County teen this Veterans Day weekend.

Jasmine Vega, a freshman at Archbishop Carroll High School, was attending her school's father-daughter dance on Friday night.

What she didn't know was her military father was waiting off to the side to surprise her.

Army Warrant Officer Wally Vega, a veteran of the war in Afghanistan, was most recently stationed in Texas and had not seen his daughter in six months.

It was a heartwarming surprise and reunion!

Fittingly, they were granted the first dance.

Related Topics:
familyveterans dayveteranmilitarysoldier surprisesurprise
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Four-year-old BFFs insist they are twins
Cards being sent to sick boy who may not see Christmas
Nurse adopts girl 8 years after caring for her as infant
Kid leaves his own candy in empty bowl
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Police: Husband of missing nurse bought hatchet after her disappearance
Video surfaces of Giants linebacker in clash with guards at casino
Suspect charged after death of cab driver hit with hockey stick
Here's the reason women are less likely to get CPR from bystanders
Woman arrested, 2 other suspects sought in jewelry store robbery
Fire that destroyed row of stores caused by sparks from saw blade
Woman caught on video mailing stolen art back to museum
Bar boycotts NFL for Veterans Day weekend
Show More
Person in custody in 2015 murder of Westchester socialite
Walmart reportedly raising online prices to drive customers to stores
Powerful earthquake on Iran-Iraq border leaves at least 400 dead
Roy Moore threatens lawsuit over 'fake news' allegations
Liz Smith, syndicated gossip columnist, dies at age 94
More News
Top Video
Are you ready for a chicken and waffles sundae or honey baked ham?
Coffee is Simply New York
Video surfaces of Giants linebacker in clash with guards at casino
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video