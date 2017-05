Mom's photos show 2 sides of postpartum depression

One mom is hoping that a pair of intimate portraits will help spread awareness and paint a more complete picture of postpartum depression.Kathy DiVincenzo shared one image of herself looking disheveled and staring blankly in a messy playroom with her two young children. In the next, she's posed in the same playroom - this time, her hair is done, she's fully dressed, and every toy is put away."The truth is, both of these pictures represent my life depending on the day. I would only ever comfortably share one of these realities though and that's the problem," DiVincenzo wrote on a Facebook post that's been shared more than 72,000 times.DiVincenzo said she has been diagnosed with postpartum depression, anxiety and OCD. She said she chose to share her story with the encouragement of her photographer, Danielle Fantis Photography , who also experienced postpartum depression.You can read her full post below: