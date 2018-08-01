FAMILY & PARENTING

Connecticut mother devastated after necklace with son's ashes stolen

A mother in Connecticut has put out a desperate plea for help after someone stole her son's ashes.

Eyewitness News
HARTFORD, Connecticut (WABC) --
A mother in Connecticut has put out a desperate plea for help after someone stole her son's ashes.

Leann Winn lost one of her preemie twin boys to SIDS when he was 3 months old nearly a decade ago.

For the last nine years, she has worn a necklace with his ashes inside.

However, someone stole the necklace from inside her purse, which was left covered in her car, outside a bar in Hartford last weekend.

She says she is lost without it and just wants the necklace back.

"No questions, I forgive whoever did it," Winn said. "I just want to be led to where he is so he can be reunited back with me - the only piece I have left."

So far police have not been successful in locating the necklace.

