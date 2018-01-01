  • LIVE VIDEO Mayor de Blasio Inauguration Ceremony
FAMILY & PARENTING

North Carolina mother with rare eye cancer gives birth to healthy twins

Jessica holding her new twins, Piper and Mason (Credit: Updates on Jessica Facebook page)

HUNTERSVILLE, North Carolina --
A North Carolina woman who suffers from a rare form of eye cancer announced Friday that she gave birth to two cancer-free twins.

According to WWAY, Jessica Boesmiller works at the YMCA in Cornelius and her husband Mark is a Charlotte and Cornelius firefighter.

During the eighth month of her pregnancy, she began having blurry vision, which she initially thought was related to her pregnancy.

But after a trip to the doctor, she was diagnosed with ocular melanoma - an eye cancer so rare that only about 2,000 people are diagnosed in the United States each year.

However, doctors said there is a concentrated number of cases showing up in her area.

Boesmiller decided to have the cancerous eye removed in the interest of keeping her then unborn babies as healthy as possible and to try to prevent the cancer from spreading.

On Friday, the new mom wrote on a public Facebook page that her newborns are "negative for this evilness that is called cancer."



Piper, Mason, and Boesmiller are doing great and the mom said she feels, "blessed joy and thankfulness."
