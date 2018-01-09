New York's Paid Family Leave Act: Get answers in our live web chat

NEW YORK --New York is now implementing one of the most comprehensive paid family leave policies in the United States - and AARP wants to answer your questions about it.
The Paid Family Leave program provides job- protected and employee-funded paid leave to care for a spouse, domestic partner, child, parent, parent-in-law, or grandparent with a serious health condition; to care for a newborn child during the first 12 months after the child's birth or after the first 12 months after placement of the child for adoption or foster care with the employee; and to address family pressure when a spouse, domestic partner, child or parent is called to active military duty.
It went into effect on January 1st, and elements of it will be phased in over four years, according to AARP.
David F. Wertheim
David Wertheim is the General Counsel of the NYS Workers' Compensation Board. David received his J.D. from Cardozo Law School in 1991, and has spent the majority of his career as an attorney with New York State. He has been with the Workers' Compensation Board since 1997, serving initially as a staff attorney; he was Deputy Director and Acting Director of the Administrative Review Division; then Senior Administrative Law Judge for the Albany district; then Deputy General Counsel; and as of July 2016, General Counsel. Among key programmatic and legislative initiatives are: the implementation of electronic filing; the creation of special hearing parts for permanent partial disability determinations, and special hearing procedures for opioid weaning and addiction recovery; a virtual hearing center for multi-point video hearings; the 2017 enactment of Paid Family Leave; and 2017 omnibus workers' compensation reform.
AARP New York and the Paid Family Leave Coalition fought for the law saying caregivers should not have to choose between loved ones and their job. In 2016, Governor Andrew Cuomo signed the New York State Family Leave Program into law, and expressed why he personally feels paid family leave is a right all workers should have.
"Life is such a precious gift, and I have kicked myself every day that I didn't spend more time with my father at that end period," he said at his State of the State address.
Here's a look at key components of the program:
What are the benefits?
The benefits will be phased in over a four-year period. Starting in 2018, employees - both full- and part-time - who have been at their jobs for six months can collect up to 50% of their pay. They can take up to eight weeks of time off. In 2019 and 2020, that period increases to 10 weeks.
When the program is fully implemented in 2021, workers can take 67% of their weekly salary for 12 weeks.
How does it work?
New York state will fund the paid family leave through weekly paycheck deductions. Workers are entitled to keep their health benefits while on leave and are entitled to return to their jobs at the end of their leave, under the new rules.
Currently, there is no federal paid family leave policy on the books in the U.S. The Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) is the federal program requiring employers to offer some level of time for care.
For more information on the program visit AARP.
