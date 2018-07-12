FAMILY & PARENTING

Newborn leaves Bronx NICU 18 years after father

EMBED </>More Videos

Jim Dolan has more on the special bond between a father, his son and their doctor.

Eyewitness News
BELMONT, Bronx (WABC) --
A New York man knew his premature son was in great hands while in the NICU at a Bronx hospital -- because his baby's doctor and nurse also took care of him nearly 20 years ago.

Now at a bouncing 5 pounds, little Josiah Valentine is out of the woods -- and he left St. Barnabas Hospital for the first time in his three agonizing, but triumphant, months of life on Thursday.

While full term for a baby is 40 weeks, Josiah was born at 25 weeks and weighed only 1 pound, 12 ounces.

His family wasn't sure if he would make it out of the NICU, but now they can smile and breathe a sigh of relief.


The same team that took care of Josiah also took care of Josiah's dad, Javon, when he was born premature 18 years ago.

"The dad's mother came and she recognized everybody," Dr. Lazaro Lezcano said.

It's not surprising that Dr. Lezcano and Nurse Editha de Leon have both been at the hospital taking care of babies like Josiah for 30 years.

"It's a great feeling," de Leon said. "This is why we get up in the morning and come to work, they give us a reason to be here every day."

Javon knew his son was in good hands -- and now the entire family is finally home together.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familybabyhospitalfeel goodfamilyBelmontBronxNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Town employee calls cops on mom breastfeeding on NJ beach
Dad walks son to kindergarten in 2004, to college in 2017
This mom is thrilled to be sending her kids back to school
How Brooklyn mom made lifestyle blogging her full-time job
Mother devastated after necklace with son's ashes stolen
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Police: Man killed co-worker after argument at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
More News