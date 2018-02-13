FAMILY & PARENTING

South Carolina nursing home holds moving farewell ceremony for veteran after his death

Video of the powerful moment a nursing home honors a fallen veteran has gone viral.

ANDERSON, South Carolina (WABC) --
A nursing home used what little manpower and resources they had in the middle of the night to honor a U.S. Air Force veteran who passed away.

Video of the powerful moment was posted to Facebook last Thursday.

In the clip, a U.S. flag is shown draped over the body of Douglas Timmons as he is led down the quiet hallway of the Richard M Campbell Veterans Nursing Home.

Timmons died after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.

The veteran's daughter posted the video to social media and wrote how even at 5 a.m., "with the few people that were available....they still honored him on his way out."

The director of the nursing home, Russell Evatt, told local media that the staff performs the farewell ceremony for every veteran who passes away at their facility.

