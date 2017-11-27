HOLIDAY

Online elves hunt down Christmas toy for boy with autism

By
BETHPAGE, Nassau County (WABC) --
The big items on most kids' Christmas lists may be a new video game system, tablet or phone. But none of those are on Michael Clyne's list. All he wants is a wooden pull toy.

Michael, 10, has autism and became obsessed with what he calls "Apple Pie Ginger Cat" over the summer. The toy, made by London-based company Apple Pie Toys, is no longer in production.

"At this point the gamble is, are we going to find it in time for Christmas because he really thinks Santa is going to bring this," said Jeanie Shelton-Clyne, Michael's mother.

Shelton-Clyne of Bethpage said Michael is not often able to dictate exactly what he wants. So the entire family was blown away when Michael recently told Santa that he wanted the wooden cat toy for Christmas.

The online community is coming out in force to help the family find the toy sharing posts on Facebook. Shelton-Clyne said Apple Pie Toys confirmed that it no longer makes the toy but would try to track one down.

"The hope is that someone out there has it in their toy room and is willing to make a deal with us," said Shelton-Clyne.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
familychristmaschristmas gifttoysholidayautismBethpageNassau County
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HOLIDAY
Winter's Eve to launch holiday season on the Upper West Side
First Lady goes with classic, traditional Christmas decor
Adopted siblings spend Thanksgiving together with new families
Secret Santa pays off layaway orders at Toys R Us
More holiday
FAMILY & PARENTING
Paid family leave: What you need to know - attend a Town Hall Meeting
Adopted siblings spend Thanksgiving together with new families
Thanksgiving with 5 adopted siblings & mom who kept them together
Brother, sister reunite after being separated 32 years ago
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle announce engagement
Nurse leaving work stabbed in hospital parking lot
Police search for gunman after gun goes off at mall
Some neighbors saying Dyker Heights lights 'too much'
Report: Women allege sexual assaults at Massage Envy
Family carjacked in driveway after Thanksgiving vacation
Porn website opens pop-up shop in NYC
Hockey team apologizes for 'birthday suit' video after backlash
Show More
Shoppers hunt for deals online on Cyber Monday
Winter's Eve to launch holiday season on the Upper West Side
VIDEO: Inmates brutally attack Rikers correction captain
Crews rescue man trapped in garbage truck
Traffic nightmare for drivers heading to LaGuardia Airport
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
PHOTOS: Relive the magic of 'Downton Abbey' in New York City
Photos: Explosions, fire at cosmetics plant in New Windsor
Photos: Scaffolding collapses into street in Lower Manhattan
More Photos