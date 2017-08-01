  • BREAKING NEWS ANY MINUTE: Mayor de Blasio's school safety announcement
FAMILY & PARENTING

Portland transgender man gives birth to baby boy

Trystan Reese holds his son, Leo. (KATU)

PORTLAND, Oregon --
A couple in Portland, Oregon, has welcomed a son who was born to a transgender dad.

"I would say it's unique," Trystan Reese, who gave birth to Leo, told KATU. "I understand that people are not used to two men having a biological child between the two of them. So we know it's unique."

Reese, who was born female, started taking hormones to transition to male about a decade ago, according to KATU. Reese and his husband, Biff Chaplow, said that doctors told them it would be safe and healthy for Reese to give birth. Reese stopped taking hormones when he got pregnant.

The couple had been parents to Chaplow's niece, Hailey, and nephew, Riley, for seven years before Reese became pregnant with Leo. The couple experienced a miscarriage shortly before Leo.

"We hope that people will see that this is just another way how love shows up in the world," Reese told KATU when he was pregnant with Leo.

When Leo was born a little over two weeks ago, Chaplow said, it was a beautiful moment.

"The moment he was born was just like a pure moment of bliss," he said, "like the happiest moment of my life."

Read more about this story from KATU.

Related Topics:
familytransgenderpregnancylgbtchildrenbabyOregon
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
Twins' mom dies days after their birth and their dad slain
Mom slammed on social media after complaining about pregnancy
Slain detective's wife gives birth to his baby 2 years after his death
Recipient's family attends funeral of organ donor in honor of her life
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Family blames botched plastic surgery for Harlem mother's death
Inmates used peanut butter to make escape from jail
Woman to be deported after traffic violation
Police search for driver after deadly hit and run in Queens
Man assaulted during home burglary in Suffolk County
Christie says he confronted fan because he said 'awful stuff'
Investigation into police shooting of emotionally disturbed man with knife
5 overdose, 2 fatally, in luxury Jersey City high rise
Show More
Man charged with setting fire to bus with Jewish symbols
Trump dictated son's misleading statement on meeting with Russian lawyer: Sources
7 On Your Side: Energy efficient windows a fire hazard for some homeowners
Coney Island brawl caught on camera, officer injured
Woman attacked by rabid fox in New Jersey
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Disabled seaplane in East River
PHOTOS: O.J. Simpson through the years
PHOTOS: Deadly crash on the Grand Central Parkway
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge wins Home Run Derby
More Photos