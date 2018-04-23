FAMILY & PARENTING

Special delivery: Police assist with birth of baby girl outside the Lincoln Tunnel

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Port Authority police sprang into action at the Lincoln Tunnel Monday morning to help deliver a baby who just wouldn't wait during rush hour.

A Jersey City woman, Sathyea Priyea Senthil, was due to give birth May 10th but started having contractions at about 6 a.m.

She and her husband called their doctor, who told them to head to the hospital in New York City.

The couple got into an Uber, but as they approached the Lincoln Tunnel at about 7:30, the baby began coming out.

The Uber driver pulled over in a safety area just before the toll booth and flagged down three Port Authority police officers, who helped deliver a six pound, three ounce girl.

The mom and the newborn, Sailakshmi Karthik, are doing fine.

This is the couple's second child. They have an 8-year-old daughter.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familybirthfamilybabylincoln tunnelJersey CityHudson County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Dry drowning warning helps save 4-year-old's life
Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, in labor
Oh boy: Couple with 13 sons welcomes one more
Family welcomes 14th son: 'I can't imagine not doing this'
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Van plows into at least 8 people in Toronto
1 stabbed on street in Midtown; FedEx driver in custody
Child found in suitcase ID'd as missing girl from Virginia
Dry drowning warning helps save 4-year-old's life
Tennessee Waffle House gunman taken into custody
At least 1 hurt in partial wall collapse at Bronx pharmacy
Passenger Tasered, arrested, forcibly removed from flight
Police: Woman set car on fire while inside with 3 kids
Show More
Boy riding bike with dad fatally hit by suspected drunk driver
Caught on video: School employee drags student off bus
Man accused of killing young mother over cell phone
2 Brooklyn Jewish men attacked, 1 called 'fake jew'
4-alarm fire in Jersey City kills several cats, 1 rescued
More News