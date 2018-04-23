Port Authority police sprang into action at the Lincoln Tunnel Monday morning to help deliver a baby who just wouldn't wait during rush hour.A Jersey City woman, Sathyea Priyea Senthil, was due to give birth May 10th but started having contractions at about 6 a.m.She and her husband called their doctor, who told them to head to the hospital in New York City.The couple got into an Uber, but as they approached the Lincoln Tunnel at about 7:30, the baby began coming out.The Uber driver pulled over in a safety area just before the toll booth and flagged down three Port Authority police officers, who helped deliver a six pound, three ounce girl.The mom and the newborn, Sailakshmi Karthik, are doing fine.This is the couple's second child. They have an 8-year-old daughter.----------