FAMILY & PARENTING

Sweet sibling moment: Brother rocks sick baby sister

EMBED </>More Videos

Baby Clara is sick, but big brother John is here to make it better. Clara has since recovered, their mom said. (ddanidavis/Instagram)

Being sick is no fun, but at least little Clara has her big brother John to gently rock her back and forth to make it better.

"I hate when my babies get sick!" mom Danielle Davis wrote on Instagram after capturing the moment. She added that Clara was getting tested for RSV, strep throat and the flu.

Three days later, though, she said that the 1-year-old was feeling "100% better."

Davis posts often on her Instagram page about their life in Louisiana, as well as about Clara's condition. Clara has achondroplasia, which the National Institutes of Health defines as the most common type of short-limbed dwarfism.

"Never underestimate someone who is a little different from you. Clara will do big things in her life, just like you or me, she will just find her own way of doing them!" she wrote on Dwarfism Awareness Day.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
familysiblingsfeel goodgood newsbabysocial media
FAMILY & PARENTING
How to Use New York's Paid Family Leave Policy: Submit your questions for our Live web chat at 4:00 p.m.
Young woman writes heartbreaking letter before death
20 years after leaving doll behind, woman gets replacement
Italian grandmother goes viral while trying to talk with her new Google Home
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
16-year-old victim, suspect ID'd in Dunkin' Donuts stabbing
3 dead in apparent double murder-suicide in Ulster County
A rough day for NJ Transit
More than a dozen alleged MS-13 members arrested
NYC Council members arrested during immigration protest
Armed standoff ends in New Jersey, schools closed for day
Dog dies at NJ PetSmart grooming appointment
Police: Man lived with girlfriend's body for at least a month
Show More
Walmart to raise starting pay, issue $1,000 bonuses
Arrest in hit-and-run that killed elderly woman leaving church
Suspect robs elderly woman, 4-year-old girl on UWS
Missouri governor: I cheated on my wife
Man charged in sex assault of woman using walker a level 3 sex offender
More News
Top Video
3 dead in apparent double murder-suicide in Ulster County
NYC Council members arrested during immigration protest
Eyewitness News Update
More than a dozen alleged MS-13 members arrested
More Video